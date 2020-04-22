NFL Network analyst breaks down Clemson's best draft prospects

Jeremiah is high on both Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins, which talks about in the video below:

"Some view him as a safety, some as a linebacker. To me, he is just a playmaker! Someone you can use all over the field."



NFL Network analyst @MoveTheSticks breaks down what makes @isaiahsimmons25 & @teehiggins5 top prospects in this year's #NFLDraft!#ALLIN???? pic.twitter.com/PWv2STCmH5 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 22, 2020

Jeremiah's last mock draft was earlier this month and he had Simmons going 10th to the Cleveland Browns, A.J. Terrell to the Raiders at 19 and Higgins to the Minnesota at pick 25.