NFL Network analyst breaks down Clemson's best draft prospects
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, April 22, 2020 3:45 PM

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah was a guest on Clemson football's Twitter account to analyze two of the Tigers' top draft prospects on Wednesday.

Jeremiah is high on both Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins, which talks about in the video below:

Jeremiah's last mock draft was earlier this month and he had Simmons going 10th to the Cleveland Browns, A.J. Terrell to the Raiders at 19 and Higgins to the Minnesota at pick 25.

