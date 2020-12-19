More Postgame notes on Clemson-Notre Dame

Press Release by

With Saturday’s victory, Clemson joins Oklahoma as the first teams among active conferences to win six league titles outright. • The Tigers earned their league-leading 20th overall ACC football championship. Florida State ranks second with 15. • By reaching the 10-win threshold for the 10th consecutive season, Clemson (10-1) becomes the third FBS program to post double-digit wins in a double-digit number of consecutive seasons. The Tigers join Florida State (14 straight seasons from 1987-2000 and Alabama (13 straight from 2008-20). • The Tigers are now 7-1 all-time in ACC Football Championship Games.

• Following Notre Dame’s 47-40 double-overtime win in the regular-season meeting between the teams, this marks the first year in which Clemson has split two games with an opponent in a single season. Clemson lost two games to Georgia Tech in 2009 and swept two from Virginia Tech in 2011.

• Clemson is now 14-10 all-time in head-to-head matchups between AP Top 10 teams, including a 9-3 mark since the start of the 2016 season.

• The Tigers are now 4-2 all-time versus the Fighting Irish. Clemson is one of just five schools that has played Notre Dame at least four times and holds a winning record in the series.

• Clemson is 52-3 versus ACC opponents since the outset of the 2015 season, the first year of the Tigers’ active run of six straight conference titles.

• Game MVP Trevor Lawrence, already the winningest starting quarterback in Clemson history prior to Saturday’s game), improved his career mark to 34-1. That includes the Cartersville, Georgia, junior’s 3-0 mark in ACC Football Championship Games and a 6-1 mark in all postseason play.

• Lawrence finished 25-of-36 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 90 yards and another touchdown on 14 carries.

• Lawrence’s 67-yard touchdown pass to WR Amari Rodgers in the final minute of the first quarter was the second-longest in ACC Football Championship Game history, trailing only the 70-yard strike from Georgia Tech’s Joshua Nesbitt to Demaryius Thomas in 2009.

• On the touchdown reception, Rodgers eclipsed 2,000 receiving yards for his career, becoming the 15th player in Clemson history to hit that milestone. It was also Rodgers’ 15th career touchdown catch, making him the 16th player in school history to record 15 career touchdown receptions.

• Travis Etienne’s 124 rushing yards (on 10 carries) were the most Notre Dame has allowed this season. The Fighting Irish entered the game having allowed just 99.7 yards rushing per contest, which ranked eighth-best nationally at the end of the regular season.

• Etienne’s biggest run was a 44-yard touchdown scamper in the closing seconds of the first half. In four career ACC Football Championship Games, Etienne rushed for 420 yards and scored five touchdowns.

• In three ACC Football Championship Games, Lawrence has thrown for 742 yards and eight touchdowns.

• With 462 career points, Etienne has tied Jonathan Barnes of Louisiana Tech (2014-17) for ninth place in NCAA FBS history. Former Florida State placekicker Dustin Hopkins (2009-12) holds eighth place on the FBS charts and ranks first in ACC history with 466 points.

• Clemson starting middle linebacker James Skalski, a grad student from Sharbsburg, Georgia, became the first-ever player to appear in five ACC Football Championship Games. Skalski finished with five tackles, a quarterback sack and a quarterback hurry.

• Clemson recorded six quarterback sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Twenty different players have recorded at least one half-sack for the Tigers this season, the most of any team in the country.

• When Clemson built a 24-3 halftime lead by outscoring the Fighting Irish 17-0 in the second quarter, it marked a departure of form from the regular season, in which Notre Dame outscored its 10 opponents by a combined 141-35 in second-quarter action.

• Clemson has led at halftime in each of its last six appearances in the ACC Football Championship Game.

• Playing in his hometown of Charlotte, Notre Dame senior PK Jonathan Doerer established a new ACC Football Championship Game record accounted for the game’s first points when he connected on a 51-yard field goal at the 8:16 mark of the opening quarter. Doerer now has three field goals this season of 50 or more yards.

• Doerer topped the previous long field goal mark of 50 yards set by Virginia Tech’s Dustin Keys versus Boston College in 2008.

• Saturday evening’s loss ended Notre Dame’s winning streak at 16 games, which dated back to the middle of last season and was the longest among FBS teams.