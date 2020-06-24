Mandatory mask ordinance unanimously approved by Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

COVID-19 has increased significantly recently in Clemson and the Palmetto State. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Wednesday of 1,291 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 new probable COVID-19 cases, and ten additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state. The Clemson City Council sprung into action and has unanimously approved an emergency mask ordinance that will start Thursday that will last 60 days. The city will release more details on the ordinance as they begin this process but it requires people to wear masks when a person is in any building open to the public and for employees to wear masks when interacting with the public. Citizens that violate the mask ordinance will get a $25 fine and businesses that do not require employees to wear masks could be fined $100.

Clemson is following Greenville and Columbia as other cities in South Carolina that have issued mask ordinances.

In total, for the state of South Carolina, there are 27,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 683 confirmed deaths.

As the State of South Carolina continues to experience rapid community spread, Clemson city and University officials strongly urge all individuals to wear face coverings in public and to maintain social distancing.

For more information on the mask ordinance, check out the entire city council meeting below: