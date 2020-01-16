Longtime Clemson women's tennis coach to retire

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson’s Head Women’s Tennis Coach Nancy Harris will retire at the end of the 2019-20 season. Harris is in her 23rd season at the helm of the program, which has gone to the NCAA Tournament in 19 of her 22 seasons to date. Harris ranks third in ACC history in both total (358) and ACC (154) victories. “I have the utmost respect for Nancy and the program that she has built,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “Nancy is one of the most accomplished coaches we’ve had, and is a great member of our staff and mentor to our young women. We are looking forward to supporting her throughout her final season. ” “Clemson has been home for me the past 22 years,” said Harris. “I am extremely grateful to all the student-athletes, alumni, staff, administrators, fans, donors and friends that have made my time here so special. There are so many incredible moments that I have been fortunate to be a part of, and I am appreciative of all Clemson has done for women’s tennis. As I leave this wonderful place and time in my life I am excited for the future of Clemson Tennis and the coaches and student athletes who will have the opportunity to represent this great university.” Harris came to Clemson in 1998 after a successful nine-year stint at Auburn-Montgomery, during which she coached both the men’s and women’s programs to three combined national championships. She remains the only female head coach to win titles on both the men’s and women’s side.

Her Clemson teams were successful immediately, earning NCAA berths in her first two seasons as head coach. She had a streak of 17 straight tournaments from 2002-18, which included Final Fours in 2004 and 2005, and ten Sweet Sixteens. The Final Four appearances in 2004 and 2005 were the first in a women’s sport in Clemson history.

Harris has coached 32 All-Americans, 45 All-ACC Selections, two top-ranked singles and doubles players, and two sets of fall doubles national champions. She’s also had 20 Academic All-ACC selections.

She led the Tigers to ACC Tournament Titles in 2004 and 2008, and regular season titles in 2004, 2007 and 2014, during which she was named the ACC Coach of the Year.

In addition to her on-court success, Harris was instrumental with IPTAY helping raise funds for the Duckworth Family Tennis Center.

The Tigers recently finished up their fall season and will open the 2020 dual match season in January.