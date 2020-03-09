Latest COVID-19 update regarding Clemson

Clemson University health officials announced this afternoon they are actively monitoring one possible case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Working in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Clemson officials will notify the campus community of the result of the test when it is known. The individual, a non-student, is currently in self-quarantine at their off-campus residence. Officials continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and are actively engaged in daily planning in an effort to inform and reduce the risk to faculty, staff, students and visitors from the virus. CURRENT STATUS Persons Being Monitored at Clemson University: 1 Confirmed Positives at Clemson University: 0 At the time of this communication, we can confirm the following: No confirmed cases in Clemson. One possible case in Clemson being monitored. No modifications to operations at any Clemson campus or location around the state. No planned changes to academic calendar, including spring break.

All students, faculty and staff returning from international travel must contact Redfern Health Center via telephone (not in person) for screening prior to return to campus. Call 864-656-2457 to begin the screening process.

HEALTH RESOURCES

If you’re concerned about your health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath,?please call your personal doctor or?healthcare provider. They can?evaluate the cause of your illness and, if appropriate, can discuss testing for COVID-19 with DHEC. If you meet the criteria for testing, DHEC will help arrange testing with your healthcare provider.

The Medical University of South Carolina is providing a free virtual screening to any South Carolina resident. If you are experiencing?symptoms of COVID-19, access the free virtual visit?and?use the promo code “COVID19” at checkout.

For general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is available. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

PREVENTION AND CONTROL

Clemson encourages students, faculty and staff to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Individuals can lower the risk of transmission by consistently practicing simple, everyday non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs):

Staying home when you are sick or avoiding close contact with people who are sick

Covering coughs and sneezes

Washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available

Ensure regular cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and objects

Being prepared and informed

Familiarize yourself with the list of approved disinfectants for COVID-19.