|
LOOK: Clemson players send out social media messages ahead of camp
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020 1:40 PM-
Clemson football is set to have its 'Big Weigh-In' on Wedneday and start fall camp on Thursday.
As is typical, Clemson players sent out a series of social media messages signing off ahead of the new football season.
Check out their latest entries below:
View this post on Instagram
“Do not be anxious or worried about anything, but in everything [every circumstance and situation] by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, continue to make your [specific] requests known to God. And the peace of God [that peace which reassures the heart, that peace] which transcends all understanding, [that peace which] stands guard over your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus [is yours].” ??Philippians? ?4:6-7? ?AMP?? I’m locked in ready to go get it. I put my trust in the Lord and I give him all the glory. #Year3