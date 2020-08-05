LOOK: Clemson players send out social media messages ahead of camp
by - Wednesday, August 5, 2020 1:40 PM

Clemson football is set to have its 'Big Weigh-In' on Wedneday and start fall camp on Thursday.

As is typical, Clemson players sent out a series of social media messages signing off ahead of the new football season.

Check out their latest entries below:

View this post on Instagram

YEAR 3 ??

A post shared by Jake Venables (@jakevenables_) on

View this post on Instagram

???

A post shared by Ben Batson (@benbatson9) on

View this post on Instagram

Da 1. ??

A post shared by ?? (@drk1._) on

View this post on Instagram

Allow me to re-introduce myself.. ?? #Year1

A post shared by Paul Tchio (@_paultchio) on

View this post on Instagram

Cut from a different cloth

A post shared by Keith Maguire Jr. (@keithmaguire_) on

