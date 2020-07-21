LOOK: Clemson mascot riding a motorcycle cake

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

This takes the cake.

A bakery called Bonnie Brunt Cakes showed off their latest impressive cake creation of a Tiger Mascot riding a motorcycle. Why is he riding a motorcycle? I'm not really sure.

I have no idea if the cake tastes good but probably tasty enough for me. Feel free to send me a cake...I digress.

The company makes wedding cakes, groom cakes, custom-designed event cakes, and cupcakes...all with a smile and southern hospitality according to their Facebook page.

Check out a full picture of their Tiger masterpiece below: