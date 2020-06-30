LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #90 'Snowstorm fun in the 70s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Mintaka's take: Today's photos were taken during a snowstorm back in the 70s. There's nothing like being at Clemson during a snowstorm, brings back great memories. Back in those days, it was common for students to borrow (if you want to call it that) dinning trays from the various dinning halls around campus to use as sleds. Some would even use old Chanelo's pizza boxes as sleds. Snowball fights everywhere.

Notice the rope tied to the back of the above car? That was always fun to be pulled by a car, but most of the time the cars were stuck too. VW Bugs were best suited for this type of duty.

Leave it to the guys in Johnstone to come up with this idea. They took trash cans of water and poured it on this hill until it froze, forming a sheet of ice, and then would slide down it.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]