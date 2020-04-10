LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, April 10, 2020 9:14 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of Dan's Sandwich Shop taken in the 60s.

Dan's ad slogan was 'Positively the world's biggest and best hamburgers.'

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Three Tigers participating in 'fully virtual' NFL draft
Three Tigers participating in 'fully virtual' NFL draft
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
WATCH: Clemson Football hype video 'The search begins'
WATCH: Clemson Football hype video 'The search begins'
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 30) Author
spacer TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 Marshall®
spacer For the kids of today Larry Hefner was one of the best......
 Tiger77
spacer Re: For the kids of today Larry Hefner was one of the best......
 74TIGER
spacer Hefner was #66, Williamson #52, if memory serves.
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Remenber it and as a Freshman (Rat) I had Dan's duty...
 tigerpsych®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 BethelBoy
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 Valley Boy
spacer Here's another pic of Dan's
 BigCUFan®
spacer One more
 BigCUFan®
spacer Last one
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: Last one
 Marshall®
spacer Re: Here's another pic of Dan's
 icutigris
spacer I think The Corporation was there early in my Clemson days.
 Lakedude®
spacer Ha..check out guys in sport coats on a game day!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer The Corporation was there in the early 80's...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: I think The Corporation was there early in my Clemson days.
 hairpie
spacer We ordered a steak for 2 divided 3 ways(Cheap and Broke)
 Rustyfoot®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 addyray
spacer The Trolley Car Diner...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: The Trolley Car Diner...
 HopefulTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 Joe21®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 RWILLIAMS®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 Mogambu®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 HopefulTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 davidf1966
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 TigerLinks
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 Joe21®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 pogoross
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'
 Bluedog51
Read all 30 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week