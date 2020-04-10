LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #9 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Dan's Sandwich Shop taken in the 60s.

Dan's ad slogan was 'Positively the world's biggest and best hamburgers.'