LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #73 'Martin Drug'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out several historical photos of L.C. Martin Drug Co. Mintaka's take: Today we'll look at a long-gone business that served Clemson for years. The photo below is a rather common photo that many have seen of Martin Drug way back in 1911. Fast forward a bit to the 50s and 60s we see Martin Drug as most of us remember it. Below we see a student checking out Martin's library as many looked but few would buy, lol.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]