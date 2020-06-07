LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #67 'Campus in the 1920s'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos of campus in the 1920s including Mechanical Hall. Mintaka's take:The photo above is a common photo showing the old Mechanical Hall. You can see clearly that it was located beside Hardin Hall. Mechanical Hall burned down in 1926 and the school went right to work on a replacement building. This photo (above) was taken on or before 1929 and shows the newly opened Riggs Hall in the distance as seen from what is now called Tillman. You can also see the top of Hardin Hall on the left part of the photo, if you can take your eyes off that impressive cannon, lol. You can also see in front of Riggs Hall where it looks like they removed the rubble of Mechanical Hall but had not planted grass there yet.

The photo below is yet another one of those fuzzy small photos of that era, but it does show an interesting view of Riggs Hall from the main building (Tillman). It shows a better view of the area where Mechanical Hall was and that it still was without any grass.

I haven't been able to confirm this, but I think the reason that area was so bare for so long was due to a drought that lasted until 1928 or 1929. Or maybe it was because of the construction of Riggs. Whatever the reason, the fire that burned down Mechanical Hall in 1926 left its mark for a number of years.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

