LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #65 'Dan's Sandwich Shop'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos of Dan's Sandwich Shop. Mintaka's take: Today I've got a bunch of photos of Dan's. It seems appropriate to post a bunch of photos of Dan's since the place played such a large part of the college experience to many students over the years. It's not difficult to find anyone who was here during those years who has a bunch of memories of the place. The above and below photos show Dan's in the mid-1950s in its humble beginnings.

The next four photos were taken in the 1960s when Dan's expanded by acquiring the space next door. These photos are more of how I remember Dan's when I was kid. The place always seemed busy and noisy.

The one feature that doesn't show up on the photo below, that came later, was that Dan put a huge lighted sign out front that said "Tiger Menu" and below it was the football schedule for that year.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

