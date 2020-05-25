LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #54 'Puddle diving'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Happy Memorial Day everyone! Previously, Witt Langstaff, Jr. sent in a photo of him driving an Esso Club Shuttle Service picking up and dropping off students on campus in 1974. He graciously decided to share a follow-up historical photo as user ICUTIGRIS discussed 'puddle diving' on Clemson's campus in the 1970s. Langstaff's take: ICUTIGRIS’s post about this truck being used as the diving platform for “puddle diving” events held in the quad that year after heavy rains brought back some other good memories. Although only indirectly related to the original Esso Club Shuttle photo, below is a picture from one of those aquatic events. This may not be appropriate as part of your Historic Photo project, but those remembering these activities would probably enjoy seeing a copy. Just another way we amused ourselves in those days. In the background is the backside of Godfrey Hall and part of Johnstone. As ICUTIGRIS described when parking was phased out in the fraternity quad in the early 1970s, retaining walls with raised grassy areas behind them were installed in the middle of what was previously the parking area. These enclosed areas had very poor drainage so frequently filled with water after heavy rains making them perfect places for puddle diving contests. My only correction to ICUTIGRIS’s comments is that I wish the water had been 2 feet deep … and yes, there may have been some alcohol involved at these events.

Previous photo of the Esso Club shuttle:

