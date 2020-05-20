LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #49 'Construction of North Upper Deck'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos of the construction of the North Upper Deck which was completed in the 1983 season. Mintaka's take: Here are some interesting statistics of the project: 22,500 yards of concrete, 2,200 tons of reinforcing steel, 3,000 tons of asphalt, 5,800 gallons of paint, 60,000 pounds of aluminum seating, deck height: 13.36 stories, deck length: 560 ft., deck width: 130 ft., and total cost: $13.5 million. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.