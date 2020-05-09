LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #38 'Downtown Clemson in 1970s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Downtown Clemson in the 1970s. Mintaka's take: Currently the Tiger Town Tavern, here's a photo of how the same location looked as the Red Carpet Lounge back in the early 70s. The place next to it, Short Stop Food Mart, never did very well along with a string of other businesses at that location. The photo below was taken in the late 70s and Pizza Hut had moved in next door for a few years and had done better than anything else at that location. The Red Carpet Lounge also did some changes including putting up a large sign in addition to the lighted one already there.

Even before that location had the Red Carpet Lounge, it had a restaurant called the Feed Bag, shown in the photo below.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.