LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #3 'Mickey Mouse and Tillman Hall'

Check out this historical photo of Tillman Hall in the early '80s.

During the early '80s, Tillman Hall was the site of a rather comical prank (Mickey Mouse). This was done during the renovation of Tillman Hall, which took two years to complete. During this construction phase, it was suspected that the students had easy access to Tillman and it was done during exam week.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our third retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back at some of the changes over the years in Tiger Town.