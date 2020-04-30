LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #29 'Clemson Theater in the 1950s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of the Clemson Theater in the mid-1950s. Mintaka's take: This theater was very successful over the years as thousands of Clemson students and locals would venture down to this place countless times. I can't even begin to count the number of films I saw there. Looks like today's movie is the 1955 Otto Preminger classic "The Man with the Golden Arm" with Frank Sinatra, Eleanor Parker and Kim Novak.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.