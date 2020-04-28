LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #27 'McAdams Hall'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of McAdams Hall in 1950. Mintaka's take: McAdams Hall as it first looked when it was being built in 1950s. It went under a major renovation in 1976 that completely changed the look of the building. Also, McAdams Hall also had another renovation, and/or addition, done in 2004. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 26th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.