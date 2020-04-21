BREAKING

LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #20 'ROTC cadets'
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:09 AM
ROTC cadets on Bowman Field
ROTC cadets on Bowman Field

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of ROTC cadets on Bowman Field in the early 1970s.

Mintaka's take: To be a cadet during the height of the Vietnam war took real dedication. Clemson's overall ROTC enrollment dropped to it's lowest point around this time but started to increase by the late 70s. In 1980 Congress revamped the ROTC program, which also helped increase enrollment.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 20th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: Clemson football projects halted to offset revenue reductions
Report: Clemson football projects halted to offset revenue reductions
ESPN FPI 2020 Clemson schedule projections released
ESPN FPI 2020 Clemson schedule projections released
LOOK: DeAndre Hopkins on cover of Sports Illustrated
LOOK: DeAndre Hopkins on cover of Sports Illustrated
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week