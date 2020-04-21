LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #20 'ROTC cadets'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of ROTC cadets on Bowman Field in the early 1970s. Mintaka's take: To be a cadet during the height of the Vietnam war took real dedication. Clemson's overall ROTC enrollment dropped to it's lowest point around this time but started to increase by the late 70s. In 1980 Congress revamped the ROTC program, which also helped increase enrollment. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 20th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.