LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #2 "Band Day in Death Valley"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Many of the photos have been initially submitted by long-time TigerNet member Mintaka®, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Band Day in Death Valley around 1961.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our second retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back at some of the changes over the years in Tiger Town.