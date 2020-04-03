LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #2 "Band Day in Death Valley"
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, April 3, 2020 10:21 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Many of the photos have been initially submitted by long-time TigerNet member Mintaka®, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of Band Day in Death Valley around 1961.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our second retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back at some of the changes over the years in Tiger Town.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Bill O'Brien says trading DeAndre Hopkins was 'best interest of our team'
Bill O'Brien says trading DeAndre Hopkins was 'best interest of our team'
Clemson announces new grading policy due to Coronavirus pandemic
Clemson announces new grading policy due to Coronavirus pandemic
Sammy Watkins signs new one-year deal with Chiefs
Sammy Watkins signs new one-year deal with Chiefs
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week