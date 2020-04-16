LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #15 'Clemson shoe service'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of the Clemson Shoe Service business in the 1960s (back entrance of TDs). Mintaka's take: In remembering this business from its other location, I could see why they moved. It was always filled to the ceiling with shoes. Another thing I remember was that every time you went into the place, it had a strong smell of shoe leather along with old wooden seats for trying on shoes. It was also a little noisy since they did a brisk business in shoe repair. I think they stayed in business until the early to mid-80s. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 15th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years with Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.