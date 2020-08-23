LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #144 'Stolen Tiger in 1950s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: During the 50s when we played against South Carolina, the Gamecocks would have a bonfire and pep-rally prior to the game. As with their tradition, they would burn the fake tiger on the bonfire, which was made up of paper and/or cloth.

Apparently, some enterprising Clemson students found a way to steal the tiger and bring it back with them to Clemson, thus leaving the Gamecocks empty handed at their bonfire.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.