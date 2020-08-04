LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #125 'Clemson's road win over VT in 1977'
Tuesday, August 4, 2020

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today's photo is from the 1977 season where Charlie Pell took his Tigers to Blacksburg and won 31-13.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

