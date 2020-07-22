LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #112 'Kluttz Steak House'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here are a few photos of a little known eatery that was in downtown Clemson for a short time during the early 50s. The place was called Kluttz Steak House.

Here is a photo of the owners, known by the cadets as "Mom" & "Pop" Kluttz.

Here are a few more photos that I found of the place.

I've tried to find out more about this place but because it was only around a short time, few people remember it.

Mysteriously, all advertisements for the place ended around 1956. If I had to guess, I would say the competition from both Dan's and the newly built Clemson House may have been too much, but I don't know for sure.

One interesting note was that Mrs. Kluttz did work in the restaurant in the YMCA (shown below) before starting the steak house. Mr. Kluttz may have too.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]