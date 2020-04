LISTEN: Dabo Swinney on playing football in 2020: "I have zero doubt. This is America."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held a teleconference on Friday where he covered various topics including how his team is preparing during this difficult time, his optimistic thoughts on the 2020 season and how recruiting is going. Click below to listen to the entire 1-hour of audio.