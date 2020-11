Kirk Herbstreit releases his latest top six rankings

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Alabama, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, and BYU.

This is the same top six that he had last week.

Clemson is set to return to action after a bye week with an ACC matchup with Florida State on Saturday (12 p.m./ACC).

The Tigers are currently a 32.5 point favorite against the Seminoles.