Isaiah Simmons making instant impact in his new community

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

It didn’t take long for Isaiah Simmons to make an instant impact in Arizona. This time off the field. Simmons partnered with Bose and the Cardinals to donate 60,000 meals to the Harvest Compassion Center, which will benefit facilities in Phoenix, Chandler and Maryvale, Arizona in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "I feel like this is a great opportunity to help out in Arizona, which is the new community that I'll be a part of," Simmons said in a statement. "It was a big emphasis for me to come in and make an impact not only on the field but also off the field in the community. So being able to partner with Bose and donate these meals to people that are in need during this stressful time is something that is really important to me." Simmons was selected No. 8 overall by the Cardinals in the NFL draft.