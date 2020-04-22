Former Clemson safety hoping to stick with Panthers

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Former Clemson safety T.J. Green is hoping for new life to his professional career with the Carolina Panthers this season. Green departed Clemson as a junior and was picked in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Indianapolis Colts. After playing regularly in his first two seasons, Green has bounced around with just two games played in the last two seasons, seeing action for the New Orleans Saints and Panthers late last year. Green has logged 90 total tackles and three passed defended with 11 starts over 33 games.

He talks with WBTW about his road and what he's hopeful for coming up: