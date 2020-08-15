Former Clemson DT signs with Broncos
by - Saturday, August 15, 2020 12:04 PM
(USA TODAY Sports-Aaron Doster)
(USA TODAY Sports-Aaron Doster)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos added depth in the trenches Saturday as they signed defensive lineman DeShawn Williams.

Williams spent time with the Broncos during the 2018 and 2019 offseasons and was on the team's practice squad briefly early in the 2018 season. He most recently competed with the team during the Broncos' 2019 training camp.

The 6-foot-1, 291-pound player has appeared in four career games, which all came in 2016 while he was with the Bengals.

At Clemson, Williams tallied 161 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 24 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, one recovered fumble and two blocked kicks in 1,235 snaps over 53 games (17 starts) in his career.

Comment on this story
Print   
The Citadel's president says their game with Clemson is on
The Citadel's president says their game with Clemson is on
Former Clemson DT signs with Broncos
Former Clemson DT signs with Broncos
Order your Clemson ice cream online nationwide
Order your Clemson ice cream online nationwide
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Top Clemson News of the Week