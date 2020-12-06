Former Clemson DE promoted to active roster
by - 2020 Dec 6, Sun 12:02
Beasley was an all-pro with the Falcons but hasn't played since early November after being released by Tennessee. (USA TODAY Sports-Dale Zanine)
Beasley was an all-pro with the Falcons but hasn't played since early November after being released by Tennessee. (USA TODAY Sports-Dale Zanine)

Vic Beasley is set to return to action coming up this afternoon.

Beasley was signed to a practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders last month after being released by the Tennessee Titans and the Raiders promoted him to the active roster this week.

The Raiders take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Beasley, after signing a one year and $9.5 million deal, played in just five games with the Titans and posted three tackles.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney responds to ESPN report that Justyn Ross might be ready for ACC title game
Swinney responds to ESPN report that Justyn Ross might be ready for ACC title game
Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
Report: Gamecocks have their new head coach
Report: Gamecocks have their new head coach
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week