Former Clemson DE promoted to active roster

TigerNet Staff by

Vic Beasley is set to return to action coming up this afternoon.

Beasley was signed to a practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders last month after being released by the Tennessee Titans and the Raiders promoted him to the active roster this week.

The Raiders take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Beasley, after signing a one year and $9.5 million deal, played in just five games with the Titans and posted three tackles.