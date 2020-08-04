Former Clemson DB waived by Dolphins

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was waived by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday afternoon.

Tankersley had been previously placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which Tankersley was also activated from on Tuesday.

Tankersley was picked 97th overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by Miami.

He started in 11 games as a rookie and totaled 24 solo tackles and seven passes defended but had injuries hold him out of action in the last two campaigns.

Tankersley, a Beech Island native, was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik awards as a senior with the Tigers, tallying four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

We have activated CB Cordrea Tankersley off the reserve/COVID-19 list.



We have waived LS Rex Sunahara and Cordrea Tankersley. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 4, 2020