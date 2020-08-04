|
Former Clemson DB waived by Dolphins
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020 6:03 PM-
Former Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was waived by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday afternoon.
Tankersley had been previously placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which Tankersley was also activated from on Tuesday.
Tankersley was picked 97th overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by Miami.
He started in 11 games as a rookie and totaled 24 solo tackles and seven passes defended but had injuries hold him out of action in the last two campaigns.
Tankersley, a Beech Island native, was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik awards as a senior with the Tigers, tallying four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
We have activated CB Cordrea Tankersley off the reserve/COVID-19 list.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 4, 2020
We have waived LS Rex Sunahara and Cordrea Tankersley.