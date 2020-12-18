Former Clemson DB signs with Texans
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 18, Fri 09:03
Mark Fields get a new start with the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans announced that they have claimed cornerback Mark Fields off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

Fields was placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list until he clears COVID-19 league protocols.

The 24-year-old was activated by the Vikings from the injury reserve list earlier this week. He had a tackle in three career games with the Vikings.

Fields went undrafted in 2019 out of Clemson and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He totaled 45 stops, five for loss, and an interception over 48 games at Clemson.

