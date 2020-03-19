BREAKING

Former Clemson DB agrees to deal with Bengals
by - Correspondent - Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:06 PM
(USA TODAY Sports-Harrison Barden)
Former Clemson cornerback Mackensie Alexander is switching conferences after a four-year run with Minnesota.

Multiple reports have Alexander agreeing to a one-year and $4 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alexander had been paired with former teammate Jayron Kearse with the Vikings, who also left and signed with the Detroit Lions.

He was picked in the second round at No. 54 overall by the Vikings in 2016.

Alexander has two picks, 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 21 passes defended in his NFL career.

