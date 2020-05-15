|
Flashback Friday: Dabo Swinney named interim coach at Clemson in 2008
|Friday, May 15, 2020 11:18 AM- -
It's 'Flashback Friday' and today's video is taking it back to 2008 as
Dabo Swinney was named interim head coach at Clemson.
Swinney replaced Tommy Bowden, who reached an agreement to depart the school after a meeting with Clemson Athletic Director Terry Don Phillips. "I'm going to do everything I can to make Clemson proud," Swinney said in the following flashback video.
