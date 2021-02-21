Five Tigers make PFF top-150 NFL draft prospects

Clemson has five players rated in the top-150 of Pro Football Focus' Top 300 Big Board for April's NFL draft. The list is led by projected top pick Trevor Lawrence. "Three straight seasons of grades over 90.0. What sets Lawrence apart in a loaded quarterback class is how quickly he sees the game," PFF's Michael Renner wrote. "He is the only quarterback who has played 200 snaps against the blitz over the last three years and has graded over 90.0 on those snaps." Two-time ACC player of the year and consensus first-team All-American Travis Etienne checked in at No. 39 overall, joined in the top-50 by offensive teammate Jackson Carman (48). "While Carman has been a bit up and down over the past two seasons, evaluators will keep coming back to his tape against Ohio State this year," Renner said. "On 49 pass-blocking snaps — most coming when Clemson obviously had to pass in the second half — against two NFL-caliber defensive ends, Carman allowed all of one pressure."

The next-best Tiger is receiver Cornell Powell, slotting just outside the third round (115). Position teammate Amari Rodgers is just inside the top-150 (147).