Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:48 AM
Brett Davis - USA Today Sports
Brett Davis - USA Today Sports

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was interviewed by Paul Finebaum last week and called out coaches that were negatively recruiting his team.

"You probably would believe it, but you wouldn't believe what some coaches outside our conference tell kids," Smart said to Finebaum. "They'll sell to a kid that it's better to not go to the SEC because it's too tough.

"It's too competitive, too physical. You might get beat up. You might get banged up, and you might not have as good of a career there you'd have somewhere else."

Smart continued to discuss college recruiting.

"Well, that's not the way the NFL GM's are looking at it, and that's not the way the NFL coaches are looking at it," he said. "They want to take kids that want to compete at the highest level, that want to go play in those big-time match-ups, and that's what the kids want. They want to go play in the biggest games in the biggest places, and that's what they aspire to do.

"So, for a coach in maybe another conference to sell, 'Hey, it might be an easier path to come over here and go this way,' it just speaks volumes. You want kids to be able to see through that."

Finebaum told Birmingham-based 94.5 FM radio on Monday that he thought that Smart was talking about Dabo Swinney.

"This is an opinion, let me make that clear, but yes – it was a shot at Dabo Swinney," Finebaum said. And as he was saying it, I thought it was pretty obvious that it was because he was talking about recruiting. I’d have to go look at the transcript, but it left no doubt, he was talking about Dabo Swinney because of the proximity in the recruiting battles.

"If there’s no one else that could be in consideration because Ohio State would not be doing that, based on their recruiting prowess. And I really, you know, if you go outside the SEC, who else really matters? Clemson is the only threat to Georgia outside the SEC for most players. So, I don’t think he really left much to the imagination, and it was toward the end of the interview, and he had to go do another interview. Otherwise, I may have tried to, you know, be a pesky reporter, but that’s who I thought he was talking about. Absolutely."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: Texans exercise $17.3 million option on Deshaun Watson
Report: Texans exercise $17.3 million option on Deshaun Watson
Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
Tee Higgins announces his jersey number
Tee Higgins announces his jersey number
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 35) Author
spacer TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 TigerNet News
spacer BS you skinny little P...k!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer It's not nice to call
 cutigerbob®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 Orange Lightning®
spacer Clemson doesn’t even seem to go for many
 ctigers90
spacer You and Kirby
 under11par®
spacer Finebaum is a latent homosexual who has
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Latent? Seems generous...***
 deadsolidperfect®
spacer If anyone around here would know about latent homosexuality...
 cutigerbob®
spacer You're dadgum right!
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Ol second place Kirby may not wanna poke that
 tigerpathmd®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 232press®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 twill
spacer Who cares?
 cofctigerincola®
spacer BILL CARES.. A LOT!! AND I CARE THAT BILL CARES!!
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Kirby's salty over teams that dont lose games they shouldn't
 jtiger1®
spacer I see the mods are resorting to click bait
 Tigerbalm1®
spacer Paul is desperate for viewers/listeners...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 Thoughtful
spacer Who?
 tankstarus®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 clemson2003
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 Joe21®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 Bring That Energy
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 Harley®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 lhaselden
spacer So apparently Kirby Smart figures that playing USuK, KY,
 cdj001
spacer ASSumption, he is one!***
 tigeron®
spacer Nah, shot at B1G***
 ColaTownTiger
spacer No sports and Paul knows how to generate calls...
 ClemfanWV
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 StoobTiger
spacer Ok
 Reckless96
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 willy1505®
spacer Re: TNET: Finebaum thinks Kirby Smart took a jab at Dabo Swinney
 Valley Boy
Read all 35 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week