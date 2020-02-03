|
Falcons announce they won't re-sign former Clemson DE
|Monday, February 3, 2020 1:55 PM- -
The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they are not pursuing a new deal with former Clemson defensive end
Vic Beasley.
"As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we'd like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a press release. The two-time consensus All-American was picked No. 8 overall in the 2015 NFL draft. Beasley was picked up for the fifth-year option of his rookie deal and led the Falcons with eight sacks. He led the NFL in 2016 with 15.5 sacks. Beasley, a Georgia native, started 60 games with the Falcons and tallied 156 stops, 37.5 sacks, 36 TFLs, 11 forced fumbles and scored two touchdowns.
