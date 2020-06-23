FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
by - Tuesday, June 23, 2020 4:43 PM
Cowherd also says Clemson isn't in the class of FSU and Miami if they are on.

Fox Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd says Clemson isn't in the class of Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Southern Cal as a top college football program.

"There are four programs in America that are just different," Cowherd said Tuesday. "Forget that all (of them) have won national championships with three different coaches. If every program in America had their best coach ever, these four would dominate the sport. It doesn't matter who coaches LSU or Georgia. If Alabama's got (Nick) Saban, they dominate the conference...

"If USC has their best coaches ever, John McKay or Pete Carroll, it doesn't matter how good Oregon or Washington or UCLA are. They dominate the conference. There's only four of those. That's it."

Clemson was grouped with Florida State and Miami from the ACC among teams that can win the national title with the right coach and QB, along with Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Oregon and Notre Dame to fill out the second tier.

"People say, 'What about Clemson? What about Clemson?'" Cowherd said of the program coming off of five-straight Playoff appearances. "NoNoNoNo, slow down Clemson. Clemson is in a conference with Florida State and Miami. If Florida State had Bobby Bowden in his prime right now and Miami had Jimmy Johnson in his prime against Dabo Swinney -- Clemson's not making the Playoff, brother. They're not getting through those guys. Because if Florida State and especially Miami in Dade and Broward counties that had way better players and went into the NFL and were stars.

"Right now Clemson is beating up on a dreadful ACC where the two other powers are terrible. That doesn't mean that Clemson is not a good program, but Clemson in the last five years has finished top-5 in the AP Poll. If you take away the last five years, the only other time they have did it was in 1981."

Cowherd says Clemson's perception currently is built on that relatively short run.

"This is like recency bias," Cowherd said about the three-time national champions. "Clemson is rolling right now. They're going to roll again this year. They're going to be very, very good for the foreseeable future. But if Florida State and Miami got their act together, those are better all-time programs -- hate to break it to you."

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 71) Author
spacer TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 TigerNet News
spacer His ratings must be down***
 cutigerbob®
spacer Bless his heart.
 TIGrrFnn®
spacer Re: Bless his heart.
 wbunnyg
spacer I guess we have to beat Southern Cal, too*
 Ram
spacer Re: I guess we have to beat Southern Cal, too*
 boricuatiger
spacer And I rate Colin right there with
 clover65®
spacer Second tier programs do not win 2 of the last 4 NC’s
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 74TIGER
spacer Re: If a bullfrog had wings
 FishinCrazy®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 grrowl
spacer But they won all those championships in the 70s
 tigerdave2®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 Joe21®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 djones73®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 whatweeatin
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 finley864
spacer Well look who is trying to audition for Finebaum's spot
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 turf2
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 TigerMon
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 Tigerlife2005
spacer You've got to be in your late 30's or older to consider
 civil engr
spacer I've never seen a pulse as low as yours. How did you
 civil engr
spacer I stand correct, it looked as though your pulse was zero.
 civil engr
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 pawsrule4evr
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 pawsrule4evr
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 TigerB69
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 TigerB69
spacer OU has two National Championships in the last 35 years...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Colon Tail has a point, going back to earlier power house teams & coaching days BUT..
 lightbulbbill®
spacer In defense of Cowherd, he was talking about all time programs and popularity.
 TheSecondComing17®
spacer Re: In defense of Cowherd, he was talking about all time programs and popularity.
 TigerB69
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 Tigerdug23®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 tigeranne
spacer Take off our Clemson rings and Orange colored glasses for
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 throck
spacer Relax. He said “all-time programs.” Not what the headline
 josephg®
spacer Re: Relax. He said “all-time programs.” Not what the headline
 BrandonRink®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 Ragtag54®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 reynolds®
spacer He must really like Jethro Tull..."Living in the Past." :-)***
 AeroTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Considering all the comments I've read...
 JustMyOpinion
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 digimini
spacer So now Cowherd is an A-hole again? Good!
 BugEyeSprite
spacer Here is the real truth
 sbrooks®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 Mogambu®
spacer Aren’t we 6-0 against OU & OSU***
 mdtiger
spacer Re: Aren’t we 6-0 against OU & OSU***
 hoosicktiger®
spacer And if your talk show is on FS1, it’s SECOND TIER (at best)***
 Kramerica
spacer If an sportscaster talks on TV and no one tunes in
 tigerfan40
spacer Why do mods post anti Clemson articles on Tigernet?
 colberttiger
spacer "'We’re the rednecks who moved into the nice neighborhood,..
 9 Lives
spacer He might be wrong for saying it, but he ain't wrong
 tplee®
spacer Re: He might be wrong for saying it, but he ain't wrong
 Calhoun2®
spacer If he's using old coaches, what about Danny Ford & John Heisman***
 hphallman
spacer If he's using old coaches, what about Danny Ford & John Heisman***
 hphallman
spacer Who are you going to believe
 RickyC78
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 Lexteach
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 Class of 82
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 51f1
spacer Where's that chip ... oh, there it is.
 haynous®
spacer Clemson 4-0 versus Ohio
 M2
spacer Interesting comments from a 3rd Tier Radio Host
 kgpittm®
spacer Cowterd said GT had a “really good program.”
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
 OIBTiger3
Read all 71 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
