Early Vegas odds for 2020 Heisman Trophy
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, December 16, 2019 9:42 AM
Lawrence is having a tremendous season
Lawrence is having a tremendous season

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow took home the 2019 Heisman Trophy Award in a landslide victory on Saturday night with 2,608 points which was almost 2000 points ahead of second-place finisher Jalen Hurts.

The duo of Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne finished in the top 10 in the voting with seventh (88 points) and ninth place (25 points), respectively.

Vegas has already released some early odds for the 2020 Heisman race, and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a frontrunner with the second-highest odds behind only Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

For the season, Lawrence has passed for 3,172 yards with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

2020 Heisman Odds

Justin Fields +250

Trevor Lawrence +300

Mac Jones +700

Bo Nix +800

Kedon Slovis +1000

Jaylen Waddle +1200

Ja'Marr Chase +1500

Zamir White +2000

Spencer Sanders +2500

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson DL coach named new recruiting coordinator
Clemson DL coach named new recruiting coordinator
Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou
Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 27) Author
spacer TNET: Early Vegas odds for 2020 Heisman Trophy
TigerNet News
spacer Duel between Lawerence & Fields continues from HS to College!
lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: Duel between Lawerence & Fields continues from HS to College!
gopaws4
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds for 2020 Heisman Trophy
Smack Daddy
spacer An interception, or 8.***
TigersAndCubs
spacer Joe Burrow only has 6***
Neal in NC®
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds for 2020 Heisman Trophy
wisertime
spacer It's written in the same document that bars Clemson players
tigerdrummer®
spacer Bo Nix seems like a horrible bet
TigersAndCubs
spacer Re: Bo Nix seems like a horrible bet
PawsFan
spacer Heisman is meaningless. Football is a TEAM sport.
Tiger_Fan_007®
spacer Re: Heisman is meaningless. Football is a TEAM sport.
allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Heisman is meaningless. Football is a TEAM sport.
Tiger_Fan_007®
spacer Early Vegas odds who's drafted 1st in NFL?
ObiWan
spacer I stopped caring when the Heisman was stolen from DW4***
BigCUFan®
spacer All because of a crappy Syracuse DB who had the worst
tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: I stopped caring when the Heisman was stolen from DW4***
allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Nice Try, Vegas!
Fluxus
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds for 2020 Heisman Trophy
74TIGER
spacer Mac Jones !!!!!! Hhhahahahahahhahahahhahahahahah
morbidtiger®
spacer Let's predict the future.
tigerdrummer®
spacer Football is a team game.
tiger_swimmer®
spacer You're 100% correct.
tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: You're 100% correct.
tiger_swimmer®
spacer Just let Gary Danielson pick the Heisman winner.***
tigerdrummer®
spacer Seems hard to win this as a pre-season front runner.
Buffalo Creek Tiger
spacer I wonder if Vegas factors Media Bias in their calculations?***
thetigerdaddy®
spacer Re: TNET: Early Vegas odds for 2020 Heisman Trophy
allorangeallthetime52®
Read all 27 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week