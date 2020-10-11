ESPN's updated Playoff projections for Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson topped its biggest hurdle yet with ease and the Playoff picture this week saw some changes.

ESPN’s Playoff pickers agree in a projection that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers will meet Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

They both then have Clemson advancing on to Miami and a renewal of the ACC-SEC rivalry with Alabama.

Clemson is a unanimous projected No. 1 seed in the latest ESPN picks, with Alabama and Ohio State the common next two seeds and Georgia the other popular pick.

Florida had emerged early as a candidate but stumbled at Texas A&M on Saturday, for the lone top-5 upset. After rising to as high as No. 7 in the polls, Miami will have to hope to win out, including a rematch with Clemson for any high aspirations.

The Big 12 continued to tear itself apart from a postseason perspective with Texas dropping an OT game to Oklahoma, leaving both 2-2 on the season after preseason Playoff hopes.

The first College Football Playoff rankings are due Nov. 24.