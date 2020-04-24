ESPN's Tony Kornheiser says NFL teams should tank for Trevor Lawrence
Friday, April 24, 2020

Trevor Lawrence's transcendent talent is certainly a factor in future planning for NFL teams.

Possibly playing a factor in decision-making this offseason with signings and the draft and then the upcoming season.

ESPN's Pardon The Interruption debated whether teams should "tank" for Lawrence and Tony Kornheiser is firmly in that camp.

"In the NFL, if you finish last - you pick first...There's no lottery. If you think Trevor Lawrence is Peyton Manning or is John Elway, guys who are transcendent quarterbacks," Kornheiser said. "If you believe that, I think you do tank for this kid. LeBron James is a good example. Everybody saw LeBron James. Everybody saw Kareem. If you can get somebody like that...If you think Trevor Lawrence is that good, by all means tank for him."

Check out more from the debate below:

