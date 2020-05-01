ESPN projects Clemson to have No. 1 defense
Clemson's offense will have the hype but the defense could win championships.
ESPN released its latest advanced metrics to preview the upcoming college football season -- and their No. 1 team according to the Football Power Index is slated to have strong units on both sides of the ball.

Brent Venables is projected to lead the top defense by a significant margin over Georgia then Alabama, Wisconsin and Northwestern.

Ohio State is expected to pace the nation offensively, followed by Alabama, Clemson, Louisville and Oklahoma.

Clemson finished last season with the No. 1 defense and the No. 5 defense according to ESPN, also ranking 114th on special teams.

ESPN's preseason FPI top-10 is Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Wisconsin, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Auburn and Oklahoma.

