ESPN projects Clemson to have No. 1 defense

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

ESPN released its latest advanced metrics to preview the upcoming college football season -- and their No. 1 team according to the Football Power Index is slated to have strong units on both sides of the ball. Brent Venables is projected to lead the top defense by a significant margin over Georgia then Alabama, Wisconsin and Northwestern. Ohio State is expected to pace the nation offensively, followed by Alabama, Clemson, Louisville and Oklahoma. Clemson finished last season with the No. 1 defense and the No. 5 defense according to ESPN, also ranking 114th on special teams. ESPN's preseason FPI top-10 is Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Wisconsin, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Auburn and Oklahoma.

Using FPI's Expected Points Added:



Clemson has the top-ranked defense in the country by more than two points.



Ohio State boasts the top offense, more than three points better than the closest competition. pic.twitter.com/VWnNM0QX5J — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 1, 2020

Here's a look at FPI's preseason top 10:



All four of last year's Playoff teams are in the top 10, as are both Rose Bowl participants and the schools that won the Sugar and Cotton Bowls.



LSU comes in at No. 6 after losing Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, among others. pic.twitter.com/SQRvAyUOh2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 1, 2020