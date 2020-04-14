ESPN FPI sets latest Clemson Playoff odds
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:50 AM
Clemson is obviously expected to make the College Football Playoff for a sixth-straight season, whenever that season may be.

How much so? ESPN's Football Power Index did a break down of the top contenders this week.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are a preseason No. 1 in the FPI for a third-straight year and the metric projects a 62nd-ranked schedule to aid their CFP effort, which lends a nation-leading 81 percent Playoff chance and a 36 percent title shot.

The next-best contender is Ohio State, with a 64 percent CFP projection and a 21 percent title chance and Alabama is next up with a 59 percent CFP projection and a 17 percent title chance.

LSU is given just a four percent chance at the national title, which is only two percent lower than their 2019 preseason odds.

Check out more of the numbers in an ESPN video:

Click here to watch if video didn't load

