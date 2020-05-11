Deshaun Watson could become the highest-paid player in NFL history

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had his fifth-year $17.54 milion option recently picked up as the team will now attempt to sign him up to a long-term extension.

According to the Houston Chronicle, his extension could be worth in the range of $40 to $42 million guaranteed per season.

That type of deal would make Watson the highest-paid player in NFL history surpassing Russell Wilson's $35 million per season on his $140 million deal.

In 2019, Watson passed for 3,852 yards with 34 total touchdowns.

For his young NFL career, the 24-year old signal-caller has already thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns.