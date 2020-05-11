|
Deshaun Watson could become the highest-paid player in NFL history
|Monday, May 11, 2020 11:06 AM- -
Clemson's G.O.A.T. is gonna get paid.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had his fifth-year $17.54 milion option recently picked up as the team will now attempt to sign him up to a long-term extension. According to the Houston Chronicle, his extension could be worth in the range of $40 to $42 million guaranteed per season. That type of deal would make Watson the highest-paid player in NFL history surpassing Russell Wilson's $35 million per season on his $140 million deal. In 2019, Watson passed for 3,852 yards with 34 total touchdowns. For his young NFL career, the 24-year old signal-caller has already thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns.
Watson is scheduled to make $4.4 million in 2020, with a $1.17 million in base salary.