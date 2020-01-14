Departing Clemson coach writes message to Clemson family

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Jeff Scott coached his last game Monday night with Clemson's Tigers before leaving to be head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. Scott, a Clemson alum and longtime Dabo Swinney assistant, took the time to thank the Clemson family as he goes to his new venture. "I want to take one last opportunity to thank all of the #ClemsonFamily for your support the last 12 years," Scott posted on Twitter. "I am so proud to have met so many of you. My family and I will forever be grateful for our time at Clemson." Pictured in the tweet is also his dad, Brad Scott, who was also a longtime assistant for the Tigers and then in an administrative role that he will also take with USF:

I want to take one last opportunity to thank all of the #ClemsonFamily for your support the last 12 years. I am so proud to have met so many of you. My family and I will forever be grateful for our time at Clemson #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/sjmawqHrAu — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 14, 2020