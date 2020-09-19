DeAndre Hopkins joins Therabody as investor and ambassador
Nuk Hopkins is a new investor with a tech wellness company
Nuk Hopkins is a new investor with a tech wellness company

A member of 'WRU' is a man of many talents.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is the newest investor and brand ambassador for tech wellness company Therabody.

"Since the first time I used a Theragun, it quickly became a staple in my everyday routine and a key asset in how I take care of my body," said DeAndre Hopkins in a press release. "Therabody champions whole-body wellness -- an industry that I think will only continue to grow as people prioritize their health more than ever. I was impressed with their forward-thinking mission and knew it made sense for me to make a personal commitment and invest in a company that has the ability to revolutionize the health and wellness market."

The company is excited about Hopkins being part of their company.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome DeAndre to the Therabody family as an investor," said Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody. "Deandre's everyday use of Theragun to help him perform at an elite level speaks to the quality and efficacy of our products. We are proud of the fact that he believes so strongly in our company, mission, and future growth plans that he would want to make the commitment to invest in our company. DeAndre embodies the true spirit of Therabody – performance, heart, and style – and we could not be more excited about him joining our team."

