Danny Ford says college football is taking 'great gamble' playing this fall

TigerNet Staff

Former Clemson football coach Danny Ford is concerned about the future of college football during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX Carolina did an exclusive interview with him this week and Ford says administrators are taking a "great gamble" in planning to play this fall.

"No. 1, we hope nobody passes away or there's a death," Ford told FOX Carolina. "There's going to be deaths in football every year -- heart problems, heat exhaustion -- every year from high school, middle school to college. You always have people that die playing sports and it's unfortunate it happens. But we know that there's a virus out there and we need a vaccine. We're taking a great gamble on the future of football to make sure nobody gets hurt."

The Hall of Fame and national championship coach says someone being seriously affected by COVID this fall "could end football."

"I could see it being from the NCAA head all the way down to the commissioners all the way down to the ADs and coaches to the players," Ford said. "So we're taking an awful chance for one year. Maybe we can do it. It's risky in my opinion."

Ford isn't undervaluing the longterm health effects for the athletes.

"I have not heard anyone talk about side effects, even if you had it at a young age as a young teenager," Ford said. "How is going to affect you when you're 60 years old? Or 40 - the colleges aren't going to be there for you then, you see. That's what I worry about...Hopefully nobody seriously gets hurt or passes away. Hopefully there are no future problems with people's health."

He is also skeptical that teams like Clemson will play a full schedule.

"I think they're going to have a hard, hard time to play 10 games, 11 games (or) seven games. I think they're going to be lucky to play about half a season," said Ford, who added that squeezing in a spring season to go with a fall campaign was not viable either.

"If I had the authority, I'd buy time," Ford said, who advocated for picking back up in fall 2021. "It wouldn't be important enough for me to lose somebody's life to play football. I'd buy a little time. I don't see a thing in the world wrong (with waiting). The only thing waiting can do is hurt you financially...We all need to be humbled in this situation."

