Dabo Swinney updates injuries on his team

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday afternoon. Since the Tigers wrapped up their signees during Early Signing Day, Swinney was asked about other various subjects, including the health of his team, as they get ready for the beginning of spring practice in a few weeks. "Nyles [Pinckney] is a guy that is still nursing back his ankle," Swinney shared. "So he's rehabbing through that. We'll know more once we get here and through these next three weeks. Booth, we had to clean his knee up. He should be back. He might be a little limited early, but at some point, he should be able to get back out there and do what he needs to do this spring. He battled through it all fall, but it was still good for him to get the experience that he got. So that probably the main two." Swinney recapped some previously announced injuries. "Then you know as far as the guys like [Patrick] McClure we know is out and [Matthew] Maloney, and [Bryton] Constantin, those guys might be able to do some individual type stuff, but nobody really new. Nothing new has come up, other than Nyles, and where he's going to be with his rehab schedule." Clemson football is just around the corner as fans will be able to watch the 2020 Tigers on Saturday, April 4 for the Spring Game.