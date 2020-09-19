Dabo Swinney taking over $1 million pay cut, largest in FBS, due to pandemic

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is taking in over $1 million less than was called for in his contract as the school wades through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson announced in August that school president Jim Clements and all athletics employees making more than $400,000 annually would take at least a 10 percent pay reduction. USA TODAY reported through an open records request that Swinney is seeing a decrease of over 13 percent in pay by giving up his $1 million retention bonus due on Jan. 1, 2021, in addition to a raise of $250,000 set to come on Jan. 1 as well.

USA TODAY said the figure is the highest reported or disclosed of any coach during the pandemic, coming from one of the biggest coaching contracts in 2020.

Swinney was due to bring in a nation-leading $9.3 million in total pay this year.