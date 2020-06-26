Dabo Swinney gives update on 2020 Ladies Clinic

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen announced during a video on Friday that the 2020 Ladies Clinic will be canceled because of COVID-19 safety concerns. "Thank you all so much for your patience and your understanding with the Ladies Clinic this year," Swinney said. "We have determined the best course of action for all of our events this year. Since 2009, our mission has been to raise awareness of health and education issues all across the state of South Carolina. Events like the Ladies Clinic is what allows us to do just that. With that being said, our number one priority right now is the safety and well-being of our event attendees, our staff, and players. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, we have decided to cancel the Ladies Clinic for this year. Just this year. We will back next year, ladies bigger and better than ever!

This was an extremely difficult decision for us, and we are sad, but we know that it is the right choice.

However, we do have some good news in this world we are operating in right now…we still want to try and raise as much money as we possibly can this year in order to support the people in our focus groups that count on us every single year for funds. Therefore, we have decided to have one big virtual fundraiser on Wednesday, July 22nd!

I have no doubt like everything we do here at Tigerland, it will be awesome. There will be guest speakers, and we will have an auction, player appearances, and much more!! We are still finalizing and working through all the details. We wanted you to be some of the first to know! Mark your calendars and keep an eye on our website and social media pages in the coming weeks for more info.

Once again, we are so thankful for all of you and your continued support for our foundation."